Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG) Short Interest Up 778.3% in December

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 870,636 shares, a growth of 778.3% from the December 15th total of 99,130 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 665,667 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 665,667 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance
CGDG stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.63. 1,102,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,136. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.70.
Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $0.1841 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%.
Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile
The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management. CGDG was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.
