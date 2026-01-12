Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG) Short Interest Up 778.3% in December

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 870,636 shares, a growth of 778.3% from the December 15th total of 99,130 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 665,667 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 665,667 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

CGDG stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.63. 1,102,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,136. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.70.

Get Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $0.1841 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter worth about $490,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter worth about $89,781,000. Sovran Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 213.4% during the second quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 51,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 35,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 123,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,639 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management. CGDG was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.