Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 43,135 shares, an increase of 627.4% from the December 15th total of 5,930 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,923 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 43,923 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moving iMage Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Moving iMage Technologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Moving iMage Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Moving iMage Technologies alerts:

Moving iMage Technologies Stock Down 4.2%

MITQ traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.69. 34,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,194. The company has a market cap of $6.86 million, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 0.52. Moving iMage Technologies has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81.

Moving iMage Technologies Company Profile

Moving iMage Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter. Moving iMage Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%.

(Get Free Report)

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc, trading on the NYSE American under the symbol MITQ, designs, manufactures and integrates digital signage solutions for a wide range of industries. The company’s core offerings encompass both hardware and software platforms that support high-definition displays, interactive kiosks and touchscreen environments. Moving iMage’s systems are engineered to deliver dynamic content, remote monitoring and scalable network deployment to meet evolving customer needs.

Its product lineup includes commercial-grade LCD and LED displays, media players, digital signage enclosures and interactive touchscreen modules.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moving iMage Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moving iMage Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.