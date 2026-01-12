Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.17 and last traded at C$2.19, with a volume of 184108 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.98.

Globex Mining Enterprises Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$122.84 million, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.58.

Get Globex Mining Enterprises alerts:

Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.45 million for the quarter. Globex Mining Enterprises had a net margin of 108.26% and a return on equity of 14.02%.

About Globex Mining Enterprises

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc is a Canada based exploration company. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral properties in North America. The company’s mineral portfolio consists of early to mid-stage exploration, development and royalty properties which contain Base Metals, Specialty Metals and Minerals and Industrial Minerals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globex Mining Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globex Mining Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.