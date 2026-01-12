Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 327801 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Salazar Resources Trading Up 8.3%

The company has a market cap of C$64.70 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Salazar Resources Company Profile

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Curipamba project that consists of seven concessions located in Ecuador. The company also holds interests in the Pijilí project that consists of five concessions covering an area of 3,254 hectares located in Azuay, Ecuador; the Macara project which includes Macara Mina concession covering an area of 288 hectares, and Bonanza mining concession which covers an area of 1,519 hectares; two concessions in the Rumiñahui project; a single concession covering 229 hectares in the Los Osos Project; and a single concession covering an area of 2,350 hectares in the Santiago Project.

