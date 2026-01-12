Canadian Life Companies Split (TSE:LFE) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (TSE:LFE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.65 and last traded at C$7.63, with a volume of 79497 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.57.

The stock has a market cap of C$82.10 million, a P/E ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.53.

The Companys investment objectives are (i) to provide holders of Preferred Shares with fixed cumulative preferential monthly cash dividends in the amount of $0.04375 per Preferred Share to yield 5.25% per annum on the original issue price (ii) to provide holders of Class A Shares with regular monthly cash distributions targeted to be $0.10 per Class A Share to yield 8.0% per annum on the original issue price and (iii) to return the original issue price to holders of both Preferred Shares and Class A Shares at the time of the redemption of such shares on December 1, 2012.

