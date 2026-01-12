Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 411964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Trading Down 8.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.06 million, a PE ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.

About Consolidated Lithium Metals

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec. The company was formerly known as Jourdan Resources Inc and changed its name to Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc in June 2023.

