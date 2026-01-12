American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:MGNR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:MGNR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 37,789 shares, a growth of 937.0% from the December 15th total of 3,644 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,204 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 49,204 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA MGNR traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,441. American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $24.79 and a one year high of $47.03. The company has a market cap of $398.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,234,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 912,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,327,000 after buying an additional 158,771 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,185,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 145,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 80,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 98,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 45,748 shares during the period.

About American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF

The American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF (MGNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investments in a narrow portfolio of global stocks that are predominantly involved in natural resources and related businesses. MGNR was launched on Feb 5, 2024 and is issued by American Beacon.

