Baiya International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BIYA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Baiya International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BIYA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 15,748 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the December 15th total of 654,832 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,859 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Baiya International Group Price Performance

Shares of Baiya International Group stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.61. 71,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,993. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.10. Baiya International Group has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $200.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Baiya International Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Baiya International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Baiya International Group Company Profile

We, Baiya International Group Inc (“Baiya”), are an offshore holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. We are not a Chinese operating company, but an offshore holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. As a holding company, we have no material operations and conduct all of our operations in China through the VIE, Shenzhen Gongwuyuan Network Technology Co, Ltd. (“Gongwuyuan”), and its subsidiaries, collectively, “PRC operating entities”. We entered into a series of Contractual Arrangements with the VIE and certain shareholders of Gongwuyuan, and this structure involves unique risks to investors.

