BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTUGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.50 and last traded at $75.4210, with a volume of 30872 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.38.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions. LCTU was launched on Apr 6, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

