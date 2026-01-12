iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $151.77 and last traded at $151.6610, with a volume of 243381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.44.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.1%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $0.4554 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 35.1% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

