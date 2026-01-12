CORE16 Best of Breed Premier Index ETF (NYSEARCA:BOBP) Short Interest Update

CORE16 Best of Breed Premier Index ETF (NYSEARCA:BOBP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 767 shares, an increase of 1,726.2% from the December 15th total of 42 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 990 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 990 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOBP traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237 shares, compared to its average volume of 434. The firm has a market capitalization of $814,500.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.21. CORE16 Best of Breed Premier Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $27.36.

The CORE16 Best of Breed Premier Index ETF (BOBP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Core16 Best of Breed Premier index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 US large-cap equities with perceived capital appreciation potential while minimizing short-term volatility. The fund employs a continuous 10 to 20% cash drag on the portfolio. BOBP was launched on May 20, 2025 and is issued by CORE16.

