Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:EVYM) Short Interest Up 1,272.0% in December

Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:EVYM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,468 shares, an increase of 1,272.0% from the December 15th total of 107 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,132 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,132 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF Price Performance

EVYM traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.17. 8,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,678. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.17. Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $50.71.

Get Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF alerts:

Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd.

Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF Company Profile

The Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF (EVYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund actively invests in US municipal debt that are exempt from federal income tax, primarily having a below investment grade rating and maturities with ten or more years. Securities are selected based on issuers creditworthiness. EVYM was launched on Feb 25, 2025 and is issued by Eaton Vance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.