Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Short Interest Up 642.3% in December

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 12,968 shares, an increase of 642.3% from the December 15th total of 1,747 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 265,706 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 265,706 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Komatsu Stock Up 2.2%

KMTUY traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.54. The company had a trading volume of 162,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Komatsu has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $39.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.80. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Komatsu had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Komatsu will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research cut Komatsu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS: KMTUY) is a Japanese multinational manufacturer of construction, mining and industrial equipment. Founded in the early 20th century in Komatsu, Ishikawa Prefecture, the company has grown into a global supplier of heavy machinery and related services for industries including construction, mining, forestry and infrastructure development.

Komatsu’s product lineup covers a broad range of mobile and stationary equipment, including hydraulic excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders, rigid and articulated dump trucks, dozers, compact equipment, and specialized mining machines for both surface and underground operations.

