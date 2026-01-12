Insider Selling: Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK) CRO Sells $54,711.28 in Stock

Netskope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTSK – Get Free Report) CRO Raphael Bousquet sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $54,711.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Raphael Bousquet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 12th, Raphael Bousquet sold 3,823 shares of Netskope stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $63,691.18.

On Friday, January 9th, Raphael Bousquet sold 3,192 shares of Netskope stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $52,284.96.

Netskope Stock Down 0.4%

NTSK stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,625,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,706. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.26. Netskope Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion and a PE ratio of -165.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netskope ( NASDAQ:NTSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $184.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.81 million. Netskope’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on NTSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Netskope in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Independent Research set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Netskope in a research report on Monday, October 13th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Netskope in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Baird R W raised Netskope to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Netskope in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netskope

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTSK. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Netskope in the third quarter worth $41,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netskope in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netskope in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Netskope during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Netskope in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

About Netskope

We are redefining security and networking for the era of cloud and AI. The cloud and AI have completely revolutionized work. We are more dispersed, more productive, and more automated than ever before, and the rate of change is only accelerating. Not since the internet has there been such a transformative tectonic shift. But, with it has come collateral damage-traditional security and networking are now broken. We founded Netskope to address this revolution. We built Netskope One, our unified, cloud-native platform from the ground up to solve the challenge of securing and accelerating the digital interactions of enterprises in this new era.

