Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Up 9.9% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) rose 9.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.35 and last traded at $16.5250. Approximately 713,416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 618,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LIND. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.71 million, a PE ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 2.28.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $240.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.68 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Benjamin Bressler sold 29,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $445,605.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,928.64. This represents a 55.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 222.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 188.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 579.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) is a global leader in expedition cruising, specializing in immersive small-ship voyages to some of the world’s most remote and wildlife-rich regions. The company operates a fleet of purpose-built vessels designed to navigate challenging waters and shorelines, offering guests up-close encounters with natural environments such as the polar ice caps, the Galápagos Islands, Costa Rica’s rainforests and the waterways of Alaska, Patagonia and the Arctic.

Founded on the pioneering spirit of Lars-Eric Lindblad, regarded as the father of expedition travel, Lindblad Expeditions carries forward a legacy of discovery that dates back to the 1960s.

