Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 554,502 shares, an increase of 841.3% from the December 15th total of 65,910 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,052 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company's shares are sold short.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $93.85. The company had a trading volume of 275,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,659. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.97. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $74.27 and a 1 year high of $93.93.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,821,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,557,000 after buying an additional 523,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,834,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,482,000 after purchasing an additional 86,461 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,930,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,930,000 after purchasing an additional 94,791 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,456,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,485,000 after buying an additional 53,740 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,116,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,885,000 after buying an additional 152,025 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

