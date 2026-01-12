Short Interest in Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) Expands By 734.7%

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 26,952 shares, an increase of 734.7% from the December 15th total of 3,229 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,830 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 42,830 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Scienjoy Stock Performance

Shares of SJ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 13,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,834. Scienjoy has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Scienjoy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of Scienjoy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Scienjoy stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,540 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Scienjoy worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Limited (NASDAQ: SJ) is a China-based interactive entertainment company that operates online social platforms and develops mobile gaming applications. The company’s core business centers on group video chat services and live-streaming products that facilitate multi-user interactions. Through its proprietary technologies, Scienjoy provides users with themed virtual rooms, interactive features such as filters and animations, and a range of monetization options including virtual gifting and membership subscriptions.

In addition to its social entertainment offerings, Scienjoy develops and publishes casual mobile games across Android and iOS platforms.

Featured Stories

