SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW) Short Interest Up 538.2% in December

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 30,606 shares, a growth of 538.2% from the December 15th total of 4,796 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,161 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 45,161 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SoundHound AI stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Free Report) by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

SoundHound AI Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of SoundHound AI stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.60. 38,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,651. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97. SoundHound AI has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $10.95.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUNW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc is a technology company specializing in voice-enabled artificial intelligence and conversational intelligence platforms. The company develops core speech recognition, natural language understanding and sound recognition software that enables seamless voice interaction across a variety of devices. Through its proprietary Speech-to-Meaning™ and DeepMeaning™ technologies, SoundHound AI aims to deliver fast and accurate voice interfaces that can comprehend complex queries in real time.

At the heart of the company’s offerings is the Houndify® voice AI platform, which provides developers and enterprises with tools to build custom voice assistants and conversational experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.