Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 574,330 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 289,587 shares.The stock last traded at $141.2750 and had previously closed at $141.32.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XMMO. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,994,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 558,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,777,000 after purchasing an additional 282,194 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,363,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 851,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,094,000 after purchasing an additional 143,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gimbal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,711,000.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.