WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:WTBN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:WTBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the December 15th total of 37,194 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,791 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTBN. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $588,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund by 11.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 25,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,264,000.

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:WTBN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.51. 5,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,377. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.60. WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund Cuts Dividend

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%.

The WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (WTBN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds, aiming to outperform index-based core fixed income ETFs. The underlying index is constructed utilizing fundamental, rules-based research to select and weight components among broad fixed income exposure globally. WTBN was launched on Dec 20, 2023 and is issued by WisdomTree.

