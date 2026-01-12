Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$16.38 and last traded at C$16.35, with a volume of 43060 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTL. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Mullen Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.45.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mullen Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of C$561.72 million for the quarter.

Mullen Group is one of North America’s largest logistics providers with a network of independently operated businesses provide a wide range of service offerings including less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics & specialized hauling transportation. Mullen also provides a diverse set of specialized services related to the energy, mining, forestry, and construction industries in western Canada.

