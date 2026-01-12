SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Short Interest Down 85.9% in December

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,123 shares, a decrease of 85.9% from the December 15th total of 71,884 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,746 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,746 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered SSP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get SSP Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSP Group

SSP Group Price Performance

About SSP Group

OTCMKTS:SSPPF remained flat at $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. SSP Group has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $2.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17.

(Get Free Report)

SSP Group is a leading operator of food and beverage concessions in travel locations worldwide. The company designs, manages and operates branded and independent restaurants, bars, cafés and kiosks across airports, railway stations, motorway service stations and cultural attractions. Its portfolio encompasses both proprietary concepts and partnerships with major global food and beverage brands, offering tailored dining experiences for travellers.

Headquartered in London, UK, SSP Group traces its roots to Travellers Fare, founded in the 1960s, and was formally established as SSP Group following a spin-off from Compass Group in 2006.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.