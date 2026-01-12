Bavarian Nordic (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Bavarian Nordic (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,504 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the previous session’s volume of 701 shares.The stock last traded at $10.25 and had previously closed at $10.31.

Bavarian Nordic Trading Down 0.2%

The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.97.

Bavarian Nordic (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $281.11 million for the quarter. Bavarian Nordic had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bavarian Nordic will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated biotechnology company specializing in the development, manufacture and commercialization of vaccines and immunotherapies. Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Martinsried, Germany, the company combines internal research capabilities with in-house manufacturing to address serious infectious diseases and cancer indications. Bavarian Nordic’s operations encompass preclinical research, clinical development and commercial supply, with a strategic focus on leveraging its proprietary viral vector platforms.

The company’s commercial portfolio includes approved prophylactic vaccines such as Jynneos™ (marketed as Imvamune®/Imvanex®) for the prevention of smallpox and monkeypox in the United States, European Union and Canada; Rabipur® for rabies prevention; and Encepur® against tick-borne encephalitis.

