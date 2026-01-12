PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.50 and last traded at $69.4150, with a volume of 30563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PHINIA in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PHINIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of PHINIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PHINIA in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised PHINIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PHINIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

PHINIA Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $908.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.57 million. PHINIA had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.63%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHINIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Samantha Pombier sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $105,031.60. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 8,869 shares in the company, valued at $480,167.66. The trade was a 17.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Hongyong Yang sold 893 shares of PHINIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $46,819.99. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PHINIA

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voss Capital LP raised its stake in PHINIA by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 2,290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,882,000 after buying an additional 222,658 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,256,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of PHINIA by 4.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,641,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,377,000 after purchasing an additional 74,430 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,364,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,433,000 after purchasing an additional 165,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 977,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,462,000 after purchasing an additional 58,875 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHINIA Company Profile



PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules.

See Also

