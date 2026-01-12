MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Up 8.4% – Still a Buy?

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $188.66 and last traded at $189.4730. 605,104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,145,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.87.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.43.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 14.38% and a negative net margin of 5.60%.The business had revenue of $261.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 4,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,730. This trade represents a 20.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.16, for a total transaction of $3,463,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 54,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,388,215.72. The trade was a 26.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,177,908 shares of company stock worth $187,371,182 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 19.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM’s offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company’s solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

