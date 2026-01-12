10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Down 8.5% – What’s Next?

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.41 and last traded at $18.7210. 1,576,440 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 2,730,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.46.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXG. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on 10x Genomics from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.30.

10x Genomics Stock Down 3.2%

The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 13,261 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $251,959.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,021,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,409,564. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 8,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $157,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 432,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,219,495. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,432 shares of company stock valued at $635,208. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 1,552.5% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 48.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics, Inc is a biotechnology company specializing in advanced genomic analysis solutions that enable researchers to explore biology at unprecedented resolution. The company develops and manufactures integrated hardware, consumables and software products for single-cell sequencing and spatial genomics. Its flagship Chromium product line supports applications in single-cell RNA sequencing, immune profiling and genome assembly, while the Visium and Xenium platforms offer spatial transcriptomics and in situ analysis, respectively.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, 10x Genomics serves a global customer base that includes academic institutions, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and government research organizations.

