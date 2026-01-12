Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBAW) Short Interest Update

Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBAW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 37,544 shares, a drop of 82.4% from the December 15th total of 213,203 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,135 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,135 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 48,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 23,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 387,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,178,000 after purchasing an additional 16,762 shares during the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA DBAW traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.07. 9,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,522. The company has a market capitalization of $232.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.50. Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $43.07.

Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI All World ex U.S. Hedged Equity ETF (DBAW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from developed and emerging markets, excluding the US. The fund hedges out its exposure to the underlying currencies, relative to the USD. DBAW was launched on Jan 23, 2014 and is managed by Xtrackers.

