FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LQTI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LQTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,642 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the December 15th total of 47,455 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,768 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA LQTI traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 104,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,176. FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $20.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LQTI. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000.

FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF (LQTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation through a synthetic long exposure to the iShares iBoxx Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) and a partial covered call strategy. It seeks an annual rate of approximately 5% over LQDs current annual yield. LQTI was launched on Feb 12, 2025 and is issued by First Trust.

