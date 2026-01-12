Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Trading Down 2.3% – What’s Next?

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC – Get Free Report) fell 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 491,644 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 359,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.72 million, a PE ratio of 1.91, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$71.34 million during the quarter. Lucara Diamond had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 20.70%. Equities analysts expect that Lucara Diamond Corp. will post 0.1616162 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucara Diamond Corp is a diamond mining company engaged in the development and operations of diamond properties in Africa. Its business segment includes Karowe Mine, Corporate and other. The company earns the majority of its revenue from the Karowe Mine segment.

