Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Isuzu Motors Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.7150 and last traded at $16.7150, with a volume of 13381 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

Isuzu Motors Stock Up 1.8%

The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average is $13.66.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 8.55%.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS: ISUZY) is a Japan?based manufacturer renowned for its commercial vehicles and diesel engine technology. Established in 1916 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company has built a reputation for durability and fuel efficiency, offering a broad portfolio of light, medium and heavy?duty trucks alongside urban and intercity buses. Its core expertise in diesel engines underpins both its automotive lineup and a range of industrial applications, from marine propulsion to generator sets.

In the passenger?vehicle segment, Isuzu has forged strategic alliances—most notably the joint venture with Toyota Motor Corporation to produce the D-Max pickup truck—which combines Isuzu’s engineering strengths with Toyota’s global distribution network.

