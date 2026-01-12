Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Nutanix (NTNX)

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/12/2026 – Nutanix was given a new $62.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/12/2026 – Nutanix was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $82.00.

1/5/2026 – Nutanix had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $74.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/3/2026 – Nutanix was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/29/2025 – Nutanix had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Nutanix had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Nutanix had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/6/2025 – Nutanix was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/1/2025 – Nutanix had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/28/2025 – Nutanix had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $95.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/26/2025 – Nutanix had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $76.00 to $53.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/26/2025 – Nutanix had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/26/2025 – Nutanix had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $88.00.

11/26/2025 – Nutanix had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/26/2025 – Nutanix had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $57.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/26/2025 – Nutanix had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

11/26/2025 – Nutanix had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/26/2025 – Nutanix had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/26/2025 – Nutanix had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $93.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2025 – Nutanix had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Nutanix was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/19/2025 – Nutanix had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – Nutanix is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2025 – Nutanix had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Nutanix had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Nutanix, Inc is an enterprise cloud computing company that develops software to simplify the deployment and management of datacenter infrastructure. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Nutanix is best known for pioneering hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), an approach that integrates compute, storage and virtualization into a single software-defined platform aimed at reducing complexity and operational overhead in private and hybrid cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the Nutanix Cloud Platform, which includes its core AOS software for HCI, Prism for infrastructure management and automation, and a suite of additional services such as Calm for application automation, Files and Volumes for file and block services, Karbon for Kubernetes orchestration, and Era for database management.

