Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Stock Price Up 51.7% – Here’s Why

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 51.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. 252,877 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 186,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.21 price objective on Eskay Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.21.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.33. The stock has a market cap of C$85.82 million, a PE ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 2.26.

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp. and changed its name to Eskay Mining Corp. in November 2009. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

