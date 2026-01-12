Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Stock Price Up 51.7% – Here’s Why

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 51.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. 252,877 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 186,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.21 price objective on Eskay Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.21.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESK
Eskay Mining Price Performance
About Eskay Mining
Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp. and changed its name to Eskay Mining Corp. in November 2009. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eskay Mining
- A month before the crash
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- End of America update
Receive News & Ratings for Eskay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eskay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.