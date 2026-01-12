Short Interest in Sims Metal Management Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Rises By 449,600.0%

Sims Metal Management Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,497 shares, a growth of 449,600.0% from the December 15th total of 1 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,635 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,635 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Sims Metal Management Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Sims Metal Management stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $12.90. The stock had a trading volume of 24,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,128. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sims Metal Management has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

About Sims Metal Management

Sims Metal Management, trading over-the-counter under the symbol SMSMY, is the global metal recycling division of Sims Limited. Established in the early 20th century, the company has grown into one of the world’s leading recyclers of ferrous and non-ferrous metals. It serves a diverse customer base, including steel mills, foundries, manufacturers and fabricators, by collecting, processing and trading scrap metal commodities.

The company’s core activities encompass the sourcing and processing of end-of-life metal products.

