CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Trading Down 6.2% – Here’s Why

CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $7.1540. Approximately 1,100,427 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 6,302,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRMD shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CorMedix in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CorMedix from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of CorMedix from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Get CorMedix alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRMD

CorMedix Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.57.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $104.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.63 million. CorMedix had a net margin of 75.83% and a return on equity of 51.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 810.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CorMedix Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CorMedix news, Director Steven W. Lefkowitz sold 40,000 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $475,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 80,498 shares in the company, valued at $956,316.24. The trade was a 33.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Todisco sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 509,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,113,952. The trade was a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $1,095,200 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRMD. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CorMedix by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in CorMedix by 7.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in CorMedix in the first quarter worth about $1,540,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CorMedix by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CorMedix Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to reduce inflammation and prevent infection in critically and chronically ill patient populations. The company’s lead product candidate, Neutrolin, is a catheter lock solution that combines taurolidine, heparin and citrate to prevent catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSIs) in patients undergoing hemodialysis. Neutrolin has received market authorization in the European Union under the CE Mark and is positioned to address a significant unmet medical need for infection prevention in dialysis centers.

In addition to its lead asset, CorMedix is advancing a biochemical portfolio aimed at mitigating complications associated with peritoneal dialysis and other high-risk procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.