Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Stock Price Down 6.5% – Should You Sell?

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $60.80 and last traded at $60.7410. Approximately 268,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,225,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.97.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INOD shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Innodata from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of Innodata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. BWS Financial raised shares of Innodata from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Innodata in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

Innodata Stock Down 5.1%

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.57 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.61.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Innodata had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 41.67%. The firm had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.78 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Louise C. Forlenza sold 8,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $538,070.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,295. This represents a 67.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ashok Mishra sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $12,278,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,400. This trade represents a 76.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 236,372 shares of company stock worth $14,572,507 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INOD. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innodata by 446.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 74,320 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Innodata by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 30.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 33,473 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Innodata during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Innodata by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innodata Inc (NASDAQ: INOD) is a digital services and technology company that specializes in data engineering and artificial intelligence solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in East Brunswick, New Jersey, the company provides structured content and digital transformation services to publishers, media companies, legal and compliance organizations, and other information-intensive industries. Innodata’s platform enables clients to convert unstructured text, images and multimedia into high?quality, machine?readable formats that support search, analytics and AI model training.

The firm’s offerings include content enrichment, metadata management, taxonomy development, digital asset management and data annotation services.

