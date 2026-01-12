Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Trading Down 6.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) fell 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.15 and last traded at $22.2250. 191,939 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,444,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.68.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 11.3%

The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.56.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $399.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ian Michael Estepan sold 13,187 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $294,201.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 193,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,312,523. This trade represents a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,817,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,267 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,220 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 183.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,745,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,610 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,685,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,588,000 after buying an additional 1,064,530 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 347.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,308,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,370,000 after buying an additional 1,016,069 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of precision genetic medicines for rare neuromuscular diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Sarepta’s core expertise lies in designing RNA-targeted therapies and gene therapies that address underlying genetic mutations. The company’s mission is to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and related disorders through innovative modalities.

Sarepta’s commercial products include several exon-skipping therapies approved by the U.S.

