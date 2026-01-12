Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD) Trading Up 7.6% – What’s Next?

Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.68 and last traded at $17.5770. Approximately 24,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 83,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXOD. Singular Research raised shares of Exodus Movement to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Exodus Movement from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Exodus Movement in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exodus Movement in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Exodus Movement from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exodus Movement currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Get Exodus Movement alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Exodus Movement

Exodus Movement Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.53. The stock has a market cap of $535.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Exodus Movement had a net margin of 79.42% and a return on equity of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $30.34 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exodus Movement, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exodus Movement

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exodus Movement during the second quarter worth about $9,444,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exodus Movement in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exodus Movement by 109.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 63,501 shares during the last quarter. Floyd Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Exodus Movement during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Exodus Movement in the 3rd quarter valued at $447,000.

About Exodus Movement

(Get Free Report)

Exodus Movement, Inc is a software company focused on developing user-friendly tools for managing digital assets. Its flagship product, the Exodus Wallet, is a non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet available on desktop and mobile platforms. The wallet enables users to secure, send, receive and exchange a broad range of digital currencies while retaining full control of their private keys. With built-in portfolio tracking and an integrated exchange feature powered by third-party liquidity providers, Exodus offers a one-stop interface for both newcomers and experienced crypto enthusiasts.

Since its initial release in mid-2016, Exodus has expanded support to over 100 cryptocurrencies and tokens, including major assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin as well as numerous ERC-20 tokens.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exodus Movement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exodus Movement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.