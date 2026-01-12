Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 416 shares.The stock last traded at $110.51 and had previously closed at $107.1610.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays cut Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Trading Up 3.1%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.89 and a 200 day moving average of $99.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.63.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.28 billion. Bayerische Motoren Werke had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 7.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Bayerische Motoren Werke AG will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) is a German multinational manufacturer of premium automobiles and motorcycles. Headquartered in Munich, the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of passenger vehicles under the BMW brand, as well as the MINI and Rolls?Royce marques. BMW’s product portfolio covers luxury sedans and coupes, SUVs and crossovers (the X series), sports cars, high?performance M models, motorcycles through BMW Motorrad, and an expanding range of electrified powertrains including battery-electric and plug?in hybrid variants.

Founded in 1916, BMW began as an engine manufacturer and over the course of the 20th century diversified into motorcycle and automobile production, building a reputation for engineering and driving dynamics.

Featured Stories

