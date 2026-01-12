Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Shares Up 8.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Akso Health Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) shot up 8.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.4450. 731 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 29,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Akso Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.
Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; provides health treatment services; sells medical devices; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products. The company was formerly known as Xiaobai Maimai Inc and changed its name to Akso Health Group in December 2021.
