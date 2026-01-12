Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) Stock Price Down 8.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE – Get Free Report) traded down 8.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $223.00 and last traded at $220.0140. 129,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 281,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $239.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $297.00 price target (up previously from $277.00) on shares of Dave in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dave from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Dave from $229.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Dave in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of Dave from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.25.

Dave Trading Down 10.0%

The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 3.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.66 and a 200 day moving average of $217.61. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The fintech company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $150.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.09 million. Dave had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 65.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dave Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dave

In related news, Director Imran Khan sold 33,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.34, for a total value of $6,632,041.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,607.40. This represents a 94.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Wilk sold 7,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total value of $1,506,471.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 210,461 shares in the company, valued at $42,885,637.97. This trade represents a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 105,164 shares of company stock valued at $20,700,863 over the last quarter. 28.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthCollab LLC acquired a new position in Dave during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Dave during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dave by 4,933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Team Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dave in the third quarter valued at $54,000. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave Company Profile

Dave, Inc is a Los Angeles–based financial technology company founded in 2016 by Jason Wilk and John Wolanin. The company offers a subscription-based mobile app designed to help consumers avoid overdraft fees, manage their budgets and track expenses. Through its platform, members receive low-balance alerts, expense categorization and cash-advance capabilities tied to upcoming deposits.

At the core of Dave’s offering is fee-free overdraft protection: eligible users can request small, interest-free advances up to a preset limit, typically repaid on their next paycheck or deposit.

