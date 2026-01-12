NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock Price Down 7.4% – What’s Next?

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) traded down 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.72 and last traded at $12.1880. 585,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,450,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Leerink Partners set a $14.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NeoGenomics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average is $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.85 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. NeoGenomics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.120 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NeoGenomics

In other NeoGenomics news, EVP Alicia C. Olivo sold 20,916 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $250,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,083 shares in the company, valued at $372,996. The trade was a 40.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NeoGenomics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEO. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 42.5% during the third quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol NEO, is a leading provider of cancer-focused genetic and molecular testing services. Headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida, the company operates an integrated network of CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratories across the United States, Europe and Asia. NeoGenomics delivers diagnostic insights that support oncologists, pathologists and healthcare institutions in the detection, prognosis and treatment of hematologic and solid tumor cancers.

The company’s core service offerings include flow cytometry, immunohistochemistry, fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), karyotyping and advanced molecular assays such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) panels and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

