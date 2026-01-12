Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock Price Down 9.7% – What’s Next?

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $128.00 and last traded at $128.5420. Approximately 211,944 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 814,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VICR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vicor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Vicor to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vicor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Vicor Stock Down 2.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.02 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.78.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.43. Vicor had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 18.63%.The firm had revenue of $110.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $95.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at Vicor

In other Vicor news, VP Philip D. Davies sold 15,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $1,451,299.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $2,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,808,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,457,556.26. This trade represents a 0.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 279,145 shares of company stock valued at $27,313,654. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,393 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Vicor by 1,921.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 267,882 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 254,630 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Vicor by 4,634.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 259,022 shares during the last quarter. Colrain Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colrain Capital LLC now owns 254,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,636,000 after buying an additional 23,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,625,000. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vicor

(Get Free Report)

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

See Also

