Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Short Interest Up 1,123.7% in December

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 465 shares, an increase of 1,123.7% from the December 15th total of 38 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 706 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 706 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Buzzi Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZZUY traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $30.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 540. Buzzi has a 52-week low of $18.27 and a 52-week high of $32.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group lowered Buzzi to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Buzzi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Buzzi

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., trading in the United States under the ticker OTCMKTS:BZZUY, is an international manufacturer and distributor of cement, ready-mix concrete and aggregates. Headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy, the company operates integrated production facilities that supply key construction markets. Its primary activities encompass quarrying, cement production, concrete batching and logistics for building materials, serving both commercial and infrastructure projects.

With a broad geographic footprint, Buzzi Unicem maintains operations across Western and Eastern Europe, North America and select markets in Latin America.

