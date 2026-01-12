Short Interest in Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Declines By 93.5%

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 532 shares, a drop of 93.5% from the December 15th total of 8,233 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,529,617 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 29,529,617 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Asia Broadband Stock Performance

AABB traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.02. 9,669,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,787,518. Asia Broadband has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

Get Asia Broadband alerts:

Asia Broadband Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asia Broadband International, Inc is a U.S.-based company engaged in the integrated production and sale of base and precious metals. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the company focuses on the procurement, processing and distribution of copper, gold and silver. Asia Broadband’s business model centers on acquiring copper concentrate from third-party miners and extracting precious metals through its network of processing facilities.

The company operates three wholly owned processing plants in Mexico, where it refines copper concentrate and recovers gold and silver byproducts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.