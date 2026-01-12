Short Interest in Axtel SAB (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Increases By 740.6%

Axtel SAB (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 21,922 shares, an increase of 740.6% from the December 15th total of 2,608 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Axtel SAB Price Performance

Axtel SAB has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.10.

Get Axtel SAB alerts:

About Axtel SAB

(Get Free Report)

Axtel SAB. de C.V., trading in the United States under the ticker OTCMKTS:AXTLF, is a Mexican telecommunications company focused on delivering integrated network solutions to enterprise and government clients. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio that spans data transmission, voice services, video conferencing and cloud-based applications. By combining a robust network infrastructure with managed service capabilities, Axtel positions itself as a one-stop provider for organizations seeking end-to-end connectivity and communications solutions.

Central to Axtel’s operations is its national fiber-optic backbone, which extends thousands of kilometers and links major urban centers throughout Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axtel SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axtel SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.