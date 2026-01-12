Short Interest in Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Drops By 100.0%

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 170 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 1,118,990 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,943,164 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,943,164 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Argo Blockchain Stock Down 11.4%

ARBKF stock traded down GBX 0 on Monday, hitting GBX 0. 35,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,379. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.03. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of GBX 0 and a 12-month high of GBX 0.10. The stock has a market cap of £14,479.54 and a P/E ratio of 0.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS: ARBKF) is a digital asset mining company headquartered in London. The firm specializes in the mining of Bitcoin and other blockchain-based tokens, leveraging specialist computing hardware to secure blockchain networks and validate transactions. Through its publicly traded status on the OTC Markets in the United States, Argo provides investors with exposure to cryptocurrency mining without direct ownership of digital tokens.

The company’s core activities include the deployment, operation and maintenance of high-performance mining rigs.

