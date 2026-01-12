Short Interest in The Bank of East Asia Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Increases By 1,258.7%

The Bank of East Asia Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,924 shares, an increase of 1,258.7% from the December 15th total of 436 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,870 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,870 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Bank of East Asia Stock Up 0.9%

BKEAY traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.71. 5,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,667. Bank of East Asia has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62.

Bank of East Asia Company Profile

Bank of East Asia, Limited is a Hong Kong–based commercial bank established in 1918. As one of the territory’s largest independently owned banks, it provides a comprehensive range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. The institution operates through a network of branches and digital channels designed to support both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

The bank’s core offerings include personal banking services such as deposit accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, credit cards and wealth management solutions.

