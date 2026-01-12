Raffles Medical Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:RAFLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Raffles Medical Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:RAFLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 28,854 shares, a growth of 53,333.3% from the December 15th total of 54 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Raffles Medical Group Price Performance

Shares of RAFLF stock remained flat at $0.72 on Monday. Raffles Medical Group has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77.

Raffles Medical Group Company Profile

Raffles Medical Group is a Singapore-based integrated private healthcare provider offering a comprehensive continuum of medical services. Since its founding in 1976, the company has developed a network of primary care clinics, specialist centres, hospitals and ancillary services designed to meet both routine and complex healthcare needs. Its flagship facility, Raffles Hospital in Singapore, serves as a tertiary care referral centre, while its affiliated Raffles Health Clinics deliver accessible outpatient care across multiple urban locations.

The group’s service portfolio spans general practice, specialist consultations, dental and aesthetic treatments, health screenings and inpatient hospital care.

