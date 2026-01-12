Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 659 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 884 shares.The stock last traded at $28.96 and had previously closed at $29.66.
Grupo Simec Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.26.
About Grupo Simec
Grupo Simec (NYSE American: SIM) is a Mexico?based producer and distributor of long steel products, serving construction, infrastructure, industrial and energy markets. The company’s core operations encompass the manufacture of merchant bar steel, including reinforcing bar (rebar), wire rod, merchant bars and structural shapes. In parallel, its service centers offer cutting, bending and other value?added processing services to meet the precise specifications of fabricators and end users.
With multiple steel mills located throughout Mexico and an expanding footprint in the United States, Grupo Simec maintains a vertically integrated supply chain that spans raw?material sourcing, steelmaking and downstream processing.
