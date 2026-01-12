Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $134.07, but opened at $129.70. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $131.86, with a volume of 2,246,867 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $136.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Bloom Energy to $157.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $157.00 target price on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush set a $39.00 target price on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Stock Up 1.8%

The stock has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 676.89, a PEG ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 3.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $519.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.18 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 0.84%.Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In related news, Director Jim H. Snabe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total value of $2,860,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 431 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $37,979.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 229,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,219,045.88. This trade represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 120,410 shares of company stock valued at $16,557,185 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 29.9% in the second quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 395,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after buying an additional 90,980 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at $1,106,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 137.8% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 332,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after buying an additional 192,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth about $9,836,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.